Grand Rapids, Michigan: Gilbert Chrispin Noel Jr. Gets 36 Months For Credit Union And Bank Robberies

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge announced today that Gilbert Chrispin Noel Jr., 56, of Wayland, Michigan, was sentenced to serve a total of 36 months in the Federal Bureau of Prisons for two counts of credit union robbery and one count of bank robbery. U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney also imposed a period of supervised release of 3 years and ordered Noel to pay $22,489.00 in restitution.

Between February and November 2019, Noel robbed two credit unions and one bank in Western Michigan. On February 14, 2019, the defendant robbed the Lake Michigan Credit Union located at 2636 44th Street SW, Wyoming, Michigan. Four months later, on June 11, 2019, Noel robbed the Lake Michigan Credit Union located at 675 68th Street SW, Byron Township, Michigan. Five months after that, on November 26, 2019, Noel robbed the Chemical Bank located at 303 Arlington Street, Middleville, Michigan. Noel was arrested after an anonymous tipster called local police when they recognized Noel from the Chemical Bank surveillance photo that was released to news media following his third robbery. When confronted by police, Noel confessed to robbing the two credit unions and the bank in order to pay his mounting bills. At sentencing, Judge Maloney emphasized that these robberies were very serious crimes, which put many people at risk.

In announcing the sentence, U.S. Attorney Birge echoed the Court stating, “Credit union and bank robbery are serious offenses, often resulting in traumatic life-altering consequences for the victims. My office and our partners at the Wyoming Police Department, Barry County Sheriff’s Office, Kent County Sheriff’s Office, and at the FBI are committed to holding robbers accountable.”

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin Lane, and investigated by the Wyoming Police Department, Barry County Sheriff’s Office, Kent County Sheriff’s Office, and at the FBI.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE