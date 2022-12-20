Grand Jury Returns Two Indictments

MADISON, WIS. – A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin, sitting in Madison, returned the following indictments today. You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

La Crosse Man Charged with Possessing Methamphetamine for Distribution

Joshua R. Wittenberg, 40, La Crosse, Wisconsin, is charged with possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The indictment alleges that he possessed the methamphetamine on November 7, 2022. Wittenberg was arrested in La Crosse on November 7. He is being held at the La Crosse County Jail.

If convicted, Wittenberg faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in federal prison and a maximum of life. The charge against him is the result of an investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the La Crosse Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Anita Marie Boor is handling the prosecution.

Mexican Citizen Charged with Illegally Reentering U.S.

Jose Luis Garcia-Garduno, 24, a citizen of Mexico found in Madison, Wisconsin, is charged with illegally reentering the United States after previously being removed. The indictment alleges he was found in the United States on October 27, 2022.

If convicted, Garcia-Garduno faces a maximum penalty of 2 years in federal prison. The charge against him is the result of an investigation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathryn Ginsberg is handling the prosecution.