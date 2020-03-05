Grand Jury Indicts Illegal Alien Felon Javier Alva-Cuella on Charge of Illegal Re-entry

(STL.News) – The federal grand jury has returned an indictment that charges Javier Alva-Cuella, 37, of Mexico, with illegal re-entry to the United States after prior deportations. As alleged in the indictment, Alva-Cuella was deported following conviction in Muscogee County, Ga., for aggravated assault, home invasion, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

According to the indictment, Alva-Cuella, aka Javier Cuellar, was previously deported and removed from the U.S. on Sept. 23, 2019, and again on Dec. 30, 2019.

Alva-Cuella was arrested in Morgan County, Ill., on Feb. 10, 2020, and remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

If convicted, Alva-Cuella faces a maximum statutory penalty of up to 20 years in prison for illegal re-entry following deportation with a prior qualifying conviction.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tanner K. Jacobs is representing the government in the prosecution. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation.

Members of the public are reminded that an indictment is merely an accusation; the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE