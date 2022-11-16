Govt receives Rs 3,839 crore from sale of Axis Bank shares: Official

The Government of India has received about Rs 3,839 crore ($472.1 million) from the sale of Axis Bank shares held by a government investment vehicle, the divestment secretary wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

The government sold its entire 1.55% stake, representing 46.5 million shares, in held through Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI).

The floor price for the sale was fixed at Rs 830.63 per share.

With this sale, India has mopped up Rs 28,380 crore in divestment receipts, against the target of Rs 65,000 crore for 2022/23.