Oklahoma Governor Requests to Suspend Vaccine Mandate for Guardsmen

November 3, 2021 Maryam Shah Politics
Oklahoma City, OK (STL.News) Governor Kevin Stitt sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin requesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates be suspended for members of the Oklahoma National Guard.  An estimated 800 Oklahoma guardsmen have not received or are not planning to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, which is about 10% of Oklahoma’s overall force.

“It is irresponsible for the federal government to place mandatory vaccine obligations on Oklahoma national guardsmen which could potentially limit the number of individuals that I can call upon to assist the state during an emergency,” wrote Governor Stitt.

Read the full letter here.

