Colorado Governor Takes Action in Response to COVID

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis took action today in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor signed an Executive Order pertaining to hospital transfers. This authorizes the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to order hospitals and freestanding emergency departments to transfer or cease the admission of (and redirect) patients to respond to the current COVID-19 Disaster Emergency in Colorado

Governor Polis also amended and extended the Executive Order pertaining to Disaster Recovery. The order removes CDLE Jumpstart program provisions, which are no longer necessary; clarifies that Crisis Standards of Care can be activated; and directs DOI to do emergency rulemaking for prior authorization, which will help address the staffing shortages in hospitals.