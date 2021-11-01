New York Governor Hochul Updates on COVID-19

New York (STL.News) Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“I’m proud of New Yorkers’ commitment to getting vaccinated and defeating this virus,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is our strongest weapon in this fight. Getting the shot is easy and accessible, so make the effort if you haven’t already and let’s enjoy a fun and COVID-safe Halloween.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 166,598

Total Positive – 3,588

Percent Positive – 2.15%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.18%

Patient Hospitalization – 1,842 (-22)

Patients Newly Admitted – 224

Patients in ICU – 448 (-7)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 253 (-1)

Total Discharges – 208,391 (+222)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 26

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,567

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,913

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.