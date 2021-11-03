Arizona Governor Announces Michelle Shipley As Senior Advisor

Governor Ducey Announces Michelle Shipley As Senior Advisor For Community Engagement And Initiatives

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey today announced Michelle Shipley will join his office as the Senior Advisor for Community Engagement and Initiatives.

“Michelle has a proven track record of bringing people together, and ensuring government is listening, is responsive and is working for the people we serve,” said Governor Ducey. “Her ambition and dedication to Arizona is shown by her tenure on Senator McCain’s staff, where she started as a representative on the advance team and would go on to serve as his state director. I know she’ll continue to serve Arizona well on our team. Michelle’s work is well respected across the state and I look forward to having her on our team, to get results for Arizonans.”

Michelle will work to engage community members and stakeholders in advocacy for various public policy areas, including education, tax reform, public safety and government accountability. In her efforts, she will coordinate events, provide legislative testimonies and solicit stakeholder input. In the role, Michelle will provide strategic oversight to the Governor’s Constituent Services Office and Boards and Commissions Office.

Michelle served as Senator McCain’s Deputy State Director from 2011 to 2016 and State Director from 2016 until his passing in August 2018. In this role, she oversaw all operations for Senator McCain’s state offices, communicated his legislative positions, and maintained close relationships with community, business and political leaders in the state.

“I’m honored to continue my career in public service on Governor Ducey’s team,” said Michelle. “My years of experience in communications, stakeholder engagement and advocacy provide me with the tools necessary to help the Governor accomplish his ambitious agenda. I look forward to working with the team soon.”

Most recently, Michelle has served as Associate Vice President and Chief of Staff at Arizona State University Enterprise Partners. In this role, she assisted in accomplishing organization-wide priorities, organized long-term strategic planning, and managed outreach, strategy and communications.

Michelle received a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Arizona. She majored in finance and minored in English.