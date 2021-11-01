Texas Governor Appoints Three to Board of Examiners of Psychologists

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Roxana Lambdin, Ph.D. and Mark Cartwright, Ph.D. and reappointed John Bielamowicz to the Texas State Board of Examiners of Psychologists for terms set to expire October 31, 2027. The board regulates the practice of psychology in the state of Texas.

Roxana Lambdin, Ph.D. of Kerrville is a clinical psychologist in private practice. She is a Level-1 Certified Clinical Trauma Professional and is a former member of the American Psychological Association. Lambdin received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of California, Los Angeles and Master of Arts and Doctor of Philosophy in Clinical Psychology from California School of Professional Psychology, Los Angeles (Now Alliant International University).

Mark Cartwright, Ph.D. of Dallas is the founder and CEO of Carewright Clinical Services, PLLC. He is a member of the American Psychological Association, Texas Psychological Association, and the Dallas Psychological Association. Cartwright received a Bachelor of Science in Arts and Sciences from Ohio University and a Master of Arts and Doctor of Philosophy in School Psychology from the Ohio State University.

John Bielamowicz of Waxahachie is President of Biel Partners Commercial Real Estate and Co-founder of United States Mask. He is a member of the Real Estate Council, the North Texas Commercial Association of Realtors, and National Association of Industrial and Office Properties (NAIOP). In addition, he is a volunteer pilot for Angel Flight South Central. Bielamowicz received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Real Estate from The University of Texas at Arlington.