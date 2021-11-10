Texas Governor Appoints Eight to TexNet Technical Advisory Committee

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Philip “Mark” Boyd, Ph.D., Calvin “Cal” Cooper, Ph.D., Chris Hillman, Scott Mitchell, Jeffrey Nunn, Ph.D., Kris Nygaard, Ph.D., Brian Stump, Ph.D., and Aaron Velasco, Ph.D. to the TexNet Technical Advisory Committee for terms to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. Additionally, the Governor named Brian Stump as chair. The committee advises the Bureau of Economic Geology on the use of the funding, including the TexNet Seismic Monitoring Program and collaborative research relationships with other universities in Texas, and on the preparation of a status report to the Governor and Legislature.

Philip “Mark” Boyd, Ph.D. of Houston is Global Chief Geophysicist at ConocoPhillips, where he has worked for over 35 years. He is a member of the Society of Exploration Geophysicists and the European Association of Geophysicists and Engineers. Boyd received a Doctor of Philosophy in Geophysics from Cambridge University and a Master of Business Administration from The City University Business School in London.

Calvin “Cal” Cooper, Ph.D. of Houston is a Strategic Consultant in the broad energy space and a retired Apache Corporation Director. He is a licensed Texas Professional Geoscientist and a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and the American Association of Petroleum Geologists. Additionally, he serves as an Adjunct Research Advisor, Guest Lecturer, and Energy Studies Advisor at Rice University. Cooper received a Bachelor of Arts from The University of Chicago and a Doctor of Philosophy from Rice University.

Chris Hillman of Irving is City Manager for the City of Irving. He is a member of The International City Management Association and the Texas City Management Association. Hillman received a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Public Administration from Brigham Young University.

Scott Mitchell of The Woodlands is Founder and CEO of Deep Blue Midstream LLC. Previously, he was Co-Founder and CEO of Waterfield Midstream and Geologist and General Manager at Anadarko Petroleum Corporation. Mitchell received a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Science from Brigham Young University.

Jeffrey Nunn, Ph.D. of Houston is Principal Technical Geophysicist at Chevron. He is a member of the Society of Exploration Geophysicists, Seismological Society of America, and the American Geophysical Union. Nunn received a Bachelor of Arts and Science from Amherst College and a Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy from Northwestern University.

Kris Nygaard, Ph.D. of Houston is a retired Senior Principal Engineering Executive from ExxonMobil Upstream Integrated Solutions. He is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineering and the Tau Beta Pi National Engineering Honor Society. Nygaard received a Bachelor of Science, Master of Science, and Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Arizona.

Brian Stump, Ph.D. of McKinney is a Professor of Geophysics at Southern Methodist University. He is a member of the Seismological Society of America and the American Geophysical Union. Additionally, he is a fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society and the American Association for Advancement of Science. Stump received a Bachelor of Arts from Linfield College and a Master of Arts and Doctor of Philosophy from the University of California, Berkeley.

Aaron Velasco, Ph.D. of El Paso is the State Seismologist for the Railroad Commission of Texas and a Professor at The University of Texas at El Paso. He is a member of the American Geophysical Union, Seismological Society of America, and the Society for the Advancement of Chicanos and Native Americans in Science. Velasco received a Bachelor of Science in Geophysics from the University of California, Los Angeles and a Doctor of Philosophy in Seismology from the University of California, Santa Cruz.