Government of Canada announces investment that will help improve women’s economic security in the Mauricie region

Project promotes employment for women by reducing systemic barriers such as those related to transportation, access to childcare or measures for family-work-studies balance

Trois-Rivières, Quebec (STL.News) Women and Gender Equality Canada – The COVID-19 pandemic is not a crisis like any other. Women have been hardest hit in terms of jobs lost, and they are also the ones who are doing more unpaid work, such as caring for children and the elderly. In addition, the majority of front-line workers in the fight against COVID‑19 are women. This includes nurses, of course, but also orderlies and other workers in health, child care, food and social services.

The Government of Canada is committed to advancing gender equality and it recognizes the important role that creating more opportunities for women can play in empowering them in all aspects of Canadian life. By investing in projects that improve women’s economic security, we are helping to ensure that women, their families and communities can prosper—and this means a stronger economy for all Canadians.

That’s why today, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec Lieutenant and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, announced an investment of $249,066 for a project that increases women’s economic security and prosperity in the Mauricie region.

La Table de concertation du mouvement des femmes de la Mauricie will be able to use this funding to support an initiative that reduces systemic barriers to employment such as those related to transportation, access to childcare or measures for family-work-studies balance. Project partners from key employment sectors are being assisted to adapt practices. The initiative also applies a Gender-based Analysis Plus (GBA+) to the advocacy platforms of at least one regional coalition so that it can better defend the rights of women in vulnerable situations, including newcomers and Indigenous women. In order to promote these changes, a regional intersectoral action plan is being developed and implemented.

This is one of more than 45 projects approved under the Women’s Program in two calls for proposals entitled, Support for Women’s Economic Security and Addressing the Economic Security and Prosperity of Indigenous Women. This project is building on ongoing efforts to support women’s economic empowerment and advance gender equality for all Canadians.

