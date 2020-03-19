Gov. Justice issues Executive Order providing unemployment benefits to those affected by coronavirus

(STL.News) – Gov. Jim Justice today issued an Executive Order, directing the West Virginia Department of Commerce and WorkForce West Virginia to provide unemployment benefits to those affected by COVID-19 to the maximum extent permitted under federal law.

Individuals who are separated from employment, have had their hours of employment reduced, or are prevented from working due to either a documented medical condition caused by COVID-19 or due to communicable disease control measures related to COVID-19 are eligible for these benefits, according to the Governor’s order.

Click here to view the full Executive Order​

The changes outlined in this order will remain in place throughout the duration of the Governor’s recent State of Emergency declaration related to COVID-19.

