Good Morning St. Louisans – St. Louis, MO – Feb. 9, 2026

Welcome to “Good Morning St. Louisans” for February 9, 2026 – Local News Video Series

More shooting in St. Louis – a man shoots two women, one of whom is pregnant.

Radioactive neighborhoods with homes to be demolished

Family held at gunpoint in Creve Coeur neighborhood

St. Charles meeting to possibly ban data centers

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) We have compiled the latest local news videos for your convenience. It would not be a typical morning in St. Louis if somebody had not shot somebody, but today, we have shootings, kidnappings, standoffs with police, radioactive neighborhoods, and so much more exciting news. Of course, I am using highly distasteful comments to wake you up this morning and, hopefully, to raise awareness with those in power so this does not fall on their record.

The entire region needs more police officers; crime needs to be met with a firm hand of prosecution; and, eventually, those who have become so comfortable with breaking the law and causing harm to others might get the message that there are severe consequences.

