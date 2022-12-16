Goldman resumes coverage of Allegiant, Alaska Air at Buy

DaveAlan/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images Goldman Sachs restarted bullish coverage of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), and Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) on Friday. Both stocks were resumed with Buy ratings based upon recovery from pandemic levels and the expectation that earnings for each will surprise analysts to the upside. “ALK shares have performed towards the better end of our US Airlines coverage year-to-date and since year-end 2019. However, we do not think this performance properly incorporates earnings initiatives that either began since the pandemic or are scheduled to ramp up over the short-term,” the bank’s analysts advised on Friday. The analysts added that its “industry leading balance sheet” bolsters a bullish outlook for Alaska specifically. A $60 price target was assigned to the stock alongside the Buy rating. For Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT), the bank resumed coverage at Buy with a $96 price target. The call by the analysts in this case was largely driven by valuation considerations and overstated execution risks. “We are positive on ALGT shares for three main reasons: mis-pricing of execution risk tied to its entry into the hotel business; higher-than-industry average margin expansion due to improved operations and ancillary tailwinds; and potential benefits from trade down in the event of an economic slowdown,” the team concluded. Shares of Alaska Air (ALK) rose 0.21% in afternoon trading while Allegiant (ALGT) rose 2.01%. Delta Air Lines (DAL) coverage was also resumed at Buy on Friday. Read more on the details of that bullish initiation.