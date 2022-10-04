Gold jumps Rs 980; silver zooms Rs 3,790

Gold prices in the national capital jumped Rs 980 to Rs 51,718 per 10 grams on Tuesday amid a rally in the prices of precious metal in the international market, according to HDFC Securities . In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 50,738 per 10 grams.

Silver prices zoomed by Rs 3,790 to Rs 61,997 per kg from Rs 58,207 per kg.

In the international market, gold was trading in green at USD 1,710 per ounce while silver was up at USD 20.99 per ounce.

“Comex gold soared the most since March, helped by a continued decline in US treasury yields and the dollar index, as the rate market is pricing-in peak after dull US manufacturing readings,” Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at Securities, said.