Global Manhunt for Terra Luna Founder Do Kwon After Interpol Issues Red Notice

The global law enforcement agency the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), issued a notice for Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon just a few weeks after a warrant for his arrest was issued by South Korean authorities. The red notice enables South Korea to receive help from global law enforcement bodies in locating and “provisionally arrest[ing] a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.”

Global Manhunt for Terraform Labs CEO

Just a few weeks after South Korean authorities issued an arrest warrant for Do Kwon and his associates, the global law enforcement agency the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) has reportedly issued a red notice for the Terraform Labs co-founder. The issuing of the notice follows reports that Kwon is not residing in Singapore as Korean authorities initially thought.

According to Interpol, red notices are “issued for fugitives wanted either for prosecution or to serve a sentence.” The red notice enables South Korea to receive help from global law enforcement bodies in locating and “provisionally arrest[ing] a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.”

Do Kwon’s Silence

As reported by Bitcoin.com News, South Korean prosecutors accuse Kwon and five other Terraform Labs affiliates of violating the country’s capital markets law. Kwon also faces other charges that prosecutors have not divulged.

In his initial response to reports that Korean authorities had issued an arrest warrant for him, Kwon insisted in a September 17 tweet that he was not on the run. Instead, he claimed that he was cooperating with “any government agency that has shown interest to communicate.”

The Terraform Labs chief executive officer has not issued a response to the reports that show Interpol has issued a red notice. Earlier this afternoon at 1:05 p.m. (ET), Kwon responded to a tweet that said: “[Do Kwon] where [are] you hiding fam?” Kwon replied that he was “writing code” in his “living room” and further told the individual to come and visit, and that they should have a cigarette soon.

What are your thoughts on this story? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Terence Zimwara Terence Zimwara is a Zimbabwe award-winning journalist, author and writer. He has written extensively about the economic troubles of some African countries as well as how digital currencies can provide Africans with an escape route.































Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons, iama_sing / Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.