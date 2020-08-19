Georgia State Prisoner Daniel Eric Cobble Sentenced for Mailing Threatening Letters to United States District Court Judges

(STL.News) – On Friday, August 14, 2020, Daniel Eric Cobble, age 45, was sentenced to a term of 20 years of federal imprisonment for mailing threatening letters to United States District Court Judges of the Middle District of Georgia announced Louis V. Franklin, Sr., United States Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama.

A trial of the matter underlying the federal sentence was held February 19 and 20, 2020, in Columbus, Georgia, before United States District Judge Clay D. Land of the United States District Court for the Middle District of Georgia. The trial evidence showed that, in March and July 2013 and again in March 2014, Cobble mailed threatening letters to two United States District Court Judges of the Middle District of Georgia who were presiding over two different matters in which Cobble was a party.

“We all know too well the stories of judges, law enforcement officers, and other public servants who are violently targeted simply for doing their jobs,” said U.S. Attorney Franklin. “This sentence sends a message to anyone who would threaten to harm public servants and their families-we will find you, we will prosecute you, and you will go to prison.”

Cobble will not begin serving his federal sentence until he has completed service of the State of Georgia sentence he is currently serving. Additionally, there is no parole in the federal system.

The Macon, Georgia office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation was responsible for the investigation of the case.

