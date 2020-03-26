Georgia Governor Kemp, Coronavirus Task Force Town Hall on COVID-19 Response

Georgia Governor Kemp, Coronavirus Task Force Members Set for Statewide Town Hall on COVID-19 Response

Atlanta, GA (STL.News) On Thursday, March 26, at 8:00 PM, Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp will participate in a live town hall on Georgia’s response to the spread of COVID-19. This broadcast will also feature interviews with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Homer Bryson, and Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King.

“Georgians are eager to hear directly from their leaders on what we are doing to address the impact of COVID-19 across our state,” said Governor Kemp. “The Coronavirus Task Force is working tirelessly to mitigate the effects of this virus, secure necessary supplies, and keep citizens informed in the days and weeks ahead.”

About the Coronavirus Town Hall

The Coronavirus Town Hall will be broadcast live statewide beginning at 8:00 PM on Thursday, March 26, 2020. During the unprecedented, hour-long program, Governor Brian P. Kemp, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, GEMA Director Homer Bryson, and Insurance Commissioner John King will take questions from journalists based on submissions from the public involving efforts to combat COVID-19 in Georgia. Governor Kemp and task force members will participate from separate locations in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

The town hall will be carried by more than 140 radio stations across Georgia, including the Georgia News Network, Cox Media Group in Atlanta and Athens, Salem Media Group in Atlanta, and Entercom Atlanta.

For a full list of TV stations that will broadcast the town hall live by region, see below:

Albany, GA

WALB

WALB-DT2 (ABC)

WFXL

Atlanta, GA

WSBTV

FOX 5

11Alive

CBS46

Univision

Telemundo

GPB

Augusta, GA

WJBF

WRDW

WAGT

FOX54

Columbus, GA

WRBL

WTVM

WXTX

WLTZ

Macon, GA

WMAZ

WMGT/41NBC

WGXA

WGXA-DT2 (ABC)

Savannah, GA

WTOC

WSAV

WJCL

The town hall will also be carried statewide by Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB).