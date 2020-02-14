General

Georgia Department of Corrections Investigates Death of Offender Prince Blige

FORSYTH, GA (STL.News) Special Agents with the Georgia Department of Corrections’ (GDC) Office of Professional Standards are investigating the death of an inmate at Valdosta State Prison in Valdosta, Ga., as a suspected homicide.

Agents have reason to believe offender Prince Blige (GDC#583771) died as a result of injuries sustained during an altercation involving another inmate on February 12.  He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased at approximately 11:38 a.m.  GDC, in conjunction with the GBI is conducting an investigation into the death, as standard procedure.

Blige was sentenced to life in 1990, in Chatham County for Rape.

