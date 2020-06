BOSTON, MA (STL.News) GE (NYSE:GE) announced today that, following a thorough and competitive review process, its Audit Committee selected Deloitte as the company’s independent auditor for the 2021 fiscal year.

KPMG will continue in its capacity through the completion of its audit services for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, and the filing of GE’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K. The selection of Deloitte concludes the audit tender process that GE announced in December of 2018.