Gastonia: Davonte Everett Sentenced For Robbing

Gastonia Man, Davonte Everett Is Sentenced To Prison For Robbing A Convenience Store At Gunpoint

Davonte Everett, 24, of Gastonia, N.C. was sentenced today to 121 months in prison and five years of supervised release for the armed robbery of a convenience store in Charlotte, announced Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

Robert R. Wells, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Charlotte Division, and Chief Johnny Jennings of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department join U.S. Attorney King in making today’s announcement.

According to filed documents and court proceedings, on July 3, 2020, Everett entered a 7-Eleven convenience store located at 2901 Yorkmont Road in Charlotte. Upon entering the 7-Eleven, Everett, who was wearing a hat and had his face covered, walked to the back of the store, picked up an item, and approached the cash register.

When the store clerk opened the register to complete the sale, Everett pulled a black semiautomatic firearm from his pocket and pointed it at the clerk. Everett then reached over the counter and took cash from the register. As he did so, Everett’s head hit the plastic barrier over the counter knocking his hat off, and revealing his hair, eyes, and top of his face. Everett fled the scene with the store’s cash.

According to court records, a CMPD officer investigating the robbery recognized Everett and identified him as the robber. Everett was subsequently arrested on state charges. On March 31, 2022, Everett pleaded guilty to a federal Hobbs Act robbery offense and to brandishing a firearm during and in relation to, and in furtherance of, a crime of violence.

Everett is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

In making today’s announcement, U.S. Attorney King thanked the FBI and CMPD for their investigation of the case.

Assistant United States Attorney Taylor G. Stout, of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte, prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today