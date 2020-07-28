Gary Man Kristopher Meacham Sentenced To 120 Months In Prison

(STL.News) – Kristopher Meacham, 29, of Gary, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Theresa L. Springmann following his plea of guilty to transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

Meacham was sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution to the victim of his offense.

According to documents in the case, Mr. Meacham met a 14 year-old girl from Chicago in January 2018 in Gary, Indiana. The two communicated over social media, and during the communications Meacham told the girl he was 19 years old and arranged to meet her. In March of 2018, he drove to Chicago, picked up the 14 year-old and drove her to his home in Gary where he engaged in sexual acts with the child until she escaped the following day and was recovered by police.

This case is the result of the investigative efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation GRIT Task Force. The case was prosecuted by Northern District of Indiana Assistant U.S. Attorney Jill R. Koster.

