Gang Member Sentenced for Firearm, Drug Charges

Gang Member Sentenced to 10 Years for Firearm and Drug Charges

(STL.News) A San Antonio man was sentenced today to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking and firearm violations.

According to court documents, on March 26, 2020, law enforcement officers observed Kenton Maurice Haynes, 27, and Kevin Johnson, Jr., 29, both of San Antonio, driving a car in circles in an empty parking lot, parking, and then repositioning several times. Another car pulled up, and the driver exited his vehicle and got into the backseat of Johnson’s car. Officers then arrested all three individuals for a drug transaction that was in progress.

At the time of the arrest, Johnson had a loaded handgun and nearly $10,000 in cash. Haynes had a loaded handgun equipped with a high-capacity magazine and approximately $2,700 in cash. Officers also recovered approximately two and a half pounds of marijuana, ecstasy and cocaine during the arrest.

When he was arrested, Haynes was a documented member of the Bloods and Neighborhood Piru street gangs and under felony indictment for state offenses. Haynes was also wanted for multiple felony warrants for narcotics and firearms offenses.

On March 25, 2022, after a four-day jury trial, Haynes was found guilty of one count of receipt of firearm while under indictment; one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

“Today’s sentence reflects the devoted work of our law enforcement partners in making our community safer from gang-related drug and firearms trafficking,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff. “Haynes was a documented member of the violent Blood-Piru street gang and had a lengthy criminal history. His sentence should serve as a strong message to the community that the U.S. Attorney’s Office, through the initiative of Project Safe Neighborhoods, is dedicated to reducing and deterring violence in our communities.”

“It is more important now than ever before that we hold criminals accountable for their actions,” said Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Special Agent in Charge Fred J. Milanowski, Houston Division. “As with this joint effort, we will continue to combat violent crime by holding violent offenders who possess firearms and narcotics, liable.”

On March 16, 2022, Haynes’ co-defendant, Kevin Johnson, Jr., pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Johnson is scheduled for sentencing on October 17, 2022. He faces a maximum of five years in prison for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance with a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime to be served consecutively with any other sentence imposed.

The ATF, along with members of San Antonio Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG), investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matthew W. Kinskey and William F. Calve prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today