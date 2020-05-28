Gang Member Dasean Clifton Moore Sentenced to Federal Prison for Possessing a Firearm During Struggle with Detectives

(STL.News) – A Jacksonville man was sentenced today to 30 months in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to court documents, Dasean Clifton Moore, 34, attempted to pull a loaded .25 caliber handgun on Onslow County Sheriff’s detectives while they were serving him with warrants for drug-related crimes. After a prolonged struggle over the handgun, the Onslow County detectives were able to disarm and arrest Moore. Moore is a high-ranking member of the United Blood Nation street gang in the Jacksonville area.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by Chief U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney John Parris prosecuted the case.

