Benchmark indices scaled all-time high on Monday, and the index heavyweight that helped them achieve this milestone was Reliance Industries. RIL alone contributed 99% points to the gains in Sensex and Nifty 50. The Sensex ended 0.3% higher at 62,504.80 points after testing a lifetime high of 62,701.40 points intraday. The Nifty 50 closed 0.3% higher at 18,562.75 points after hitting a record high of 18,614.25 points intraday. Following are the stocks that made headlines: