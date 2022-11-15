stocks to buy: Gainers & Losers: Nykaa, L&T Infotech among 6 stocks in limelight on Tuesday – Newsmakers of D-Street | The Economic Times15 Nov 2022, 04:49 PM IST1/7Newsmakers of D-StreetDomestic benchmark indices edged up on Tuesday, led by fag-end buying in auto and bank stocks. The NSE Nifty 50 closed 0.41% higher at 18,403.40, while Sensex gained 0.40% to 61,872.99 – a new record close. Meanwhile, Nifty Bank also hit a record high during the intraday session.Here are top stocks that made headlines today:ET Bureau & AgenciesShares of the e-retailer ended 9% lower at Rs 192.05 as the company started to credit bonus shares to the eligible investor class.

ReutersShares of the broadcaster ended 5% higher at Rs 383 after Sebi approved Adani Group’s open offer.IANSEven after L&T Infotech’s merger with Mindtree came into effect on Monday, the stock did not see any major reaction and ended lower at Rs 5135.45 per share.

ETtechAfter the weak D-Street debut against the issue price of Rs 368, the stock at the close settled at Rs 324.9, down 12%.

ET Bureau & AgenciesShares of the railways catering and ticketing company ended with a cut of over 2% at Rs 740.65 after Q2 numbers.

ET Bureau & AgenciesShares of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences ended over 2% higher at Rs 1610.3 after it reported a 19% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated profit at Rs 97.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 from Rs 81.72 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

