Gabriel Almenas Indicted For Attempting To Entice

Orlando Man, Gabriel Almenas Carrasquillo Indicted For Attempting To Entice Minor For Sex

(STL.News) United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces the return of an indictment charging Gabriel Almenas Carrasquillo (34, Orlando) with attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity. If convicted, Almenas Carrasquillo faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison. The indictment also notifies Almenas Carrasquillo that the United States intends to forfeit the cellphone used to commit the alleged offense.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Emily C. L. Chang.

This is another case brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

