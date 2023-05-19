Gabe Gore Appointed as St. Louis Circuit Attorney

Missouri Governor Parson Appoints Gabe Gore as Next City of St. Louis Circuit Attorney

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Today, during a press conference at the City of St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office in Carnahan Courthouse, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced that he has selected attorney Gabriel (Gabe) Gore as the next City of St. Louis Circuit Attorney. Mr. Gore is tentatively set to be sworn in Monday, May 29.

“Today is a new day that allows us to recommit ourselves to a stronger judicial system in the City of St. Louis, and we appreciate Mr. Gore for answering the call to serve his community,” Governor Parson said. “Crime anywhere affects Missourians everywhere, and for too long, dysfunction has plagued the Circuit Attorney’s Office. Mr. Gore has shown he is a strong manager, talented attorney, proud community leader, and even prouder husband and father who is ready to work hard and be a leader for the people of St. Louis.”

Mr. Gore has served as a partner at Dowd Bennett LLP since 2010 and has more than 23 years of experience in private law practice. Before moving to the private sector, Mr. Gore served as a member of the Office of Special Counsel John C. Danforth’s Waco Investigation, tried federal prosecutions as an Assistant U.S. Attorney – served as a member of the Organized Crime Drug Task Force and Violent Crime Unit -, and clerked for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.

Mr. Gore is a member of the St. Louis Community Foundation, Forest Park Forever Board of Directors, Missouri Supreme Court Advisory Committee, and Missouri State University Board of Governors. He was also appointed by former Governor Jay Nixon to serve on the Ferguson Commission. Mr. Gore has earned Ingram’s Top 50 Missourians You Should Know recognition, the St. Louis Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Award, and the Distinguished Service Award from the U.S. Department of Justice. He was also named in the National Black Lawyers Top 100.

Mr. Gore earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Missouri State University, where he was a track and cross-country athlete. He then attended the University of Chicago Law School, where he received his Juris Doctor.

“We appreciate the candid conversations we’ve had with local leaders to inform our decision, and we’re proud to present a united front in supporting a successful tenure for Mr. Gore as Circuit Attorney,” Governor Parson said. “Mr. Gore lives in St. Louis, works in St. Louis, and has raised his family in St. Louis, and we know he wants to do right by the people who do the same in this City. He has a tall task ahead of him, but we know he is the right man at the right time to restore trust in the Circuit Attorney’s Office.”

Per state statute, Mr. Gore will serve out the remainder of the current Circuit Attorney term, which ends on January 1, 2025. Until Mr. Gore is sworn in, Governor Parson’s General Counsel, Evan Rodriguez, will continue to serve as Interim Circuit Attorney.