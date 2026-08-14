Futu Investors Face Aug. 25 Class Action Deadline

NEW YORK – August 14, 2026 (STL.News) Investors in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) have until Aug. 25, 2026, to ask a federal court to appoint them lead plaintiff in a securities class action accusing the digital brokerage company and certain executives of violating federal securities laws.

Rosen Law Firm again highlighted the deadline on Friday by issuing an investor notice to purchasers of Futu securities between May 24, 2023, and May 27, 2026. A lawsuit has already been filed, meaning Rosen’s latest announcement is a deadline notice rather than the initiation of a new case.

The underlying lawsuit is Tang v. Futu Holdings Limited et al., No. 1:26-cv-05453, filed June 26 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The named plaintiff is Yong Hong Tang, according to the complaint.

The complaint seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Futu securities during the May 24, 2023, through May 27, 2026, class period.

The allegations have not been proven in court, and the filing of a securities lawsuit does not establish that the company or any individual defendant violated the law.

Lawsuit focuses on Futu’s China regulatory exposure

At the center of the case are allegations concerning Futu’s compliance with requirements imposed by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, or CSRC.

According to the complaint, defendants allegedly made materially false or misleading statements or failed to disclose that Futu was not complying with CSRC requirements, including by continuing securities, public fund sales, and futures activities in mainland China without required licenses or approvals.

The lawsuit further alleges that this regulatory exposure made penalties and disgorgement of allegedly improper gains reasonably likely, that Futu’s financial results were consequently overstated, and that certain positive statements concerning its business and prospects were misleading or lacked a reasonable basis.

Those are allegations advanced by the plaintiff and should not be interpreted as court findings.

The regulatory issue itself predates the lawsuit. The complaint states that the CSRC said in December 2022 that the company had conducted cross-border securities business involving mainland Chinese investors without regulatory consent. Futu was subsequently restricted from opening new accounts for mainland investors and soliciting new mainland business.

May crackdown sent FUTU shares sharply lower

The dispute took on greater significance for investors in May when Chinese regulators intensified their enforcement efforts against unauthorized cross-border securities activities.

On May 22, the CSRC and other Chinese agencies announced a broader crackdown involving online brokers accused of improperly providing mainland customers access to overseas securities markets.

Reuters reported that the company faced a proposed penalty of approximately 1.85 billion yuan, or about $271 million, as regulators moved against unauthorized cross-border brokerage activity.

The market reaction was immediate.

Futu’s U.S.-listed shares fell approximately 28% on May 22, closing around $88.92 as investors reassessed the company’s regulatory exposure and the potential effect of the restrictions on its mainland-related business.

The securities complaint links that market decline and subsequent disclosures to losses investors allegedly suffered during the proposed class period.

The regulatory crackdown extended beyond Futu. Chinese authorities also targeted UP Fintech Holding, parent of Tiger Brokers, and Longbridge as part of their enforcement campaign against unlicensed cross-border securities activity.

What the Aug. 25 deadline means

The Aug. 25 deadline applies specifically to investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff.

The lead plaintiff generally represents the proposed class and helps direct the litigation, typically through selected counsel.

Investors do not necessarily need to become lead plaintiff to remain potential members of the proposed class.

Rosen’s Aug. 14 notice specifically states that an investor’s ability to participate in a potential future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff. It also notes that no class has been certified yet.

A court must ultimately determine whether the requirements for class certification have been satisfied.

Multiple law firms are soliciting Futu investors

Rosen is not the only securities litigation firm notifying investors about the Futu case.

Among the firms that have publicly announced the lawsuit, investigated potential claims, or invited Futu investors to contact them are:

Robbins Geller identifies the litigation as Tang v. Futu Holdings Limited, No. 26-cv-05453 and similarly lists Aug. 25 as the deadline for investors seeking lead-plaintiff status.

Kessler Topaz has also issued an investor notice identifying the same May 24, 2023, through May 27, 2026 class period and Aug. 25 deadline.

Faruqi & Faruqi is investigating potential claims and reminding investors about the pending federal action and deadline.

DiCello Levitt identifies the filing date as June 26, the Southern District of New York as the jurisdiction, and the docket number as 1:26-cv-05453.

Bragar Eagel & Squire likewise reports that the case was filed June 26 and lists its status as filed.

Robbins LLP announced the class action on June 26 and said it concerns allegations that Futu misled investors regarding its business prospects.

Investors should understand that announcements from law firms are generally attorney advertising or investor-solicitation notices and do not indicate that a particular firm has been appointed lead counsel by the court.

Futu remains an international brokerage business

Futu operates digital brokerage and wealth-management platforms serving investors in Hong Kong and international markets. Its businesses include securities and derivatives brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution through platforms including Futubull and Moomoo.

The company’s regulatory exposure in mainland China has become a central issue for investors because restrictions on cross-border investing could affect an important source of customers and trading activity.

Futu reported substantial growth before the latest regulatory action. Its 2025 annual report showed total revenue rising to approximately HK$22.8 billion from HK$13.6 billion in 2024 and HK$10 billion in 2023.

The securities lawsuit now raises the separate question of whether investors were adequately informed about the regulatory risks facing the business during the proposed class period.

The federal court must address that question as the litigation proceeds.

For now, the immediate procedural date is Aug. 25, 2026, when investors seeking to become lead plaintiff must file an appropriate motion with the court. Investors who take no action may still potentially remain absent members of any class that is ultimately certified.

Disclaimer: This article is for news and informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or investment advice. The claims described in the lawsuit are allegations. No court ruling cited here establishes liability or wrongdoing by Futu Holdings Limited or the individual defendants.