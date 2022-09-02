Fugitive Sentenced for Role in Prostitution Scheme

Fugitive Extradited from Mexico Sentenced for Role in Prostitution Scheme

(STL.News) A man who was extradited from Mexico to face charges in the United States was sentenced today to 18 months in prison for aiding and abetting the transportation of a woman for purposes of prostitution.

According to court documents, from 2009 to 2010, Ramon Raudel Campos Murillo, 45, of Michoacan, Mexico, along with other individuals, conspired to operate a sex trafficking organization. In 2010, he aided and abetted those who drove a young woman from Maryland to locations across the Eastern District of Virginia and elsewhere to perform sex acts in exchange for money.

The prostitution enterprise operated in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Delaware, and elsewhere. Drivers received calls from customers to arrange prostitution. Then, the drivers drove the young women to those customers. Young women saw as many as 30 clients per day and charged $30 for 15 minutes of sexual activity. The drivers collected the proceeds and the young women received only half of the money.

Campos Murillo was charged by indictment in 2011 and a warrant was issued for his arrest at that same time. According to a coconspirator, after some of Campos Murillo’s accomplices were charged, he fled from the United States to Mexico to avoid arrest. Campos Murillo was located in Mexico in 2021 and extradited to the United States earlier this year. At least seven other individuals were previously convicted of sex trafficking offenses for their roles in the scheme.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Derek W. Gordon, Acting Special Agent in Charge of U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, Washington D.C.; and Kevin Davis, Fairfax County Chief of Police, made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Leonie M. Brinkema.

The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs worked with law enforcement partners in Mexico to secure the arrest and extradition of Campos Murillo to the United States.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Marc J. Birnbaum and Raizza K. Ty prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today