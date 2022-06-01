Fresno: Angelo Joseph Sentenced for Ammunition Possession

Fleeing Felon, Angelo Joseph Fernandez Sentenced to Over Six Years in Prison for Ammunition Possession

(STL.News) Angelo Joseph Fernandez, 42, of Fresno, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd to six years and six months in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, on Feb. 25, 2021, Fernandez was found to be in possession of ammunition after he led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase throughout Fresno reaching speeds of over 80 miles per hour on surface streets and at times traveling in opposing lanes of traffic. At the time, Fernandez was out on bail in another case. Fernandez is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing ammunition.

This case was the product of an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, and the Fresno Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Jean Berger prosecuted the case.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today