Freeport-McMoRan Reports Second-Quarter And Six-Month 2020 Results

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) reported net income (loss) attributable to common stock of $53 million ($0.03 per share) in second-quarter 2020 and $(438) million ($(0.30) per share) for the first six months of 2020. After adjusting for net credits of $9 million ($0.01 per share), primarily associated with favorable metals inventory adjustments and an income tax credit, which were mostly offset by COVID-19 related costs and employee separation costs, adjusted net income attributable to common stock totaled $44 million ($0.03 per share) in second-quarter 2020.

NOTE: this is NOT the complete release.

CLICK to VIEW COMPLETE RELEASE (PDF)