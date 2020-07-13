Freeport-McMoRan Announces Offers To Purchase Certain Outstanding Senior Notes

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) announced today that it has commenced cash tender offers to purchase a portion of its outstanding 3.55% Senior Notes due 2022, 3.875% Senior Notes due 2023 and 4.55% Senior Notes due 2024 (collectively, the Notes) for an aggregate purchase price up to $800 million (the principal amount of Notes that does not cause such amount to be exceeded, subject to increase, decrease or elimination, the Aggregate Maximum Tender Cap), subject to the acceptance priorities set forth in the table below and the 2024 SubCap (as defined herein).

NOTE: this is NOT the complete release.

CLICK to VIEW COMPLETE RELEASE