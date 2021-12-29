France – COVID-19 Record Cases

COVID-19: France hit by “dizzying” daily record of more than 200,000 new cases

FRANCE (STL.News) France is seeing a “tidal wave” of COVID-19 infections with 208,000 cases reported over the past 24 hours – a new national and European record, said Health Minister Olivier Véran on Wednesday.

The country has been breaking infection records repeatedly over the past few days, with Tuesday’s 180,000 cases already the highest for a country in Europe, according to data on Covidtracker.fr.

“This means that 24 hours a day, day and night, every second in our country, two French people are diagnosed positive,” said Véran. “We have never experienced such a situation.”

Global COVID-19 infections have hit record highs over the past seven days as the new Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly, keeping many workers at home and overwhelming testing centers.

The situation in French hospitals was already worrying because of the Delta variant, said Véran, with Omicron yet to have an impact, something he said would eventually happen.

“Let me tell those who have not been vaccinated: there is little chance that you can escape this time,” he warned.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

SOURCE: Global News via YouTube