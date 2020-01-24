Four-Time Felon Jeffrey Moten Sentenced to Prison for Heroin Distribution

(STL.News) – A Washington, D.C. man was sentenced today to over nine years in prison for supplying over 770 grams of heroin to a distributer between March 2017 and December 2017.

According to court documents, Jeffrey Moten, 46, provided approximately 770 grams of heroin to an individual for redistribution. This individual then dealt out the heroin to others, including to an undercover law enforcement officer, and totaled a profit of over $60,000. Moten is a career offender with four prior drug related felony convictions.

G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and Ashan M. Benedict, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF’s Washington Field Division, made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Leonie M. Brinkema. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Karolina Klyuchnikova prosecuted the case.

