Four Jacksonville-Area Men Sentenced For Drug Offenses

Four Jacksonville-Area Men Sentenced To Federal Prison Terms For Drug Offenses

United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces that Orlando Pina (31, Atlantic Beach), Tawfiq Goggans (25, Jacksonville), Juan Carlos Muniz-Alvarez (33, Jacksonville), and Juan Carlos Muniz-Alvarez (33, Jacksonville) have been sentenced to federal prison terms for their involvement in a conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of pure/actual methamphetamine in the Jacksonville area.

According to court documents, between December 2018 and September 2020, Pina supplied Goggans with two to six pounds of methamphetamine every week or two in Jacksonville. When arrested, Pina, having been previously been convicted of a felony offense, unlawfully possessed a firearm which was seized by law enforcement officers.

In March 2022, Pina pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of pure/actual methamphetamine. On June 23, 2022, Pina was sentenced to 13 years and 8 months in federal prison. He was held accountable for distributing at least 1.5 kilograms and up to 4.5 kilograms of pure/actual methamphetamine.

On March 9, 2022, Goggans pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of pure/actual methamphetamine. He was sentenced on June 7, 2022, to 5 years in federal prison. Goggans was held accountable for distributing at least 1.5 kilograms and up to 4.5 kilograms of pure/actual methamphetamine.

On February 25, 2022, Muniz-Alvarez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of pure/actual methamphetamine. He was sentenced on June 1, 2022, to 10 years in federal prison. Muniz-Alvarez was held accountable for distributing at least 1.5 kilograms and up to 4.5 kilograms of pure/actual methamphetamine.

On April 1, 2021, Windle pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of pure/actual methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 7 years in federal prison on July 12, 2021.

“The illicit opioid crisis continues to ravage our communities, prematurely end lives, and tragically destroy families at the seams,” said HSI Tampa Special Agent in Charge John Condon. “The sentencings of these criminals to a combined 428 months in a federal penitentiary is a testament to the partnerships we have with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to stop the peddling of poison.”

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Julie Hackenberry.

