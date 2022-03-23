Fort Worth: Troy Wright Charged With Federal Drug Crime

Troy Wright Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl-Laced Fake Percocet

(STL.News) A Fort Worth man who allegedly sold fake Percocet pills laced with fentanyl has been charged with a federal drug crime, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.

Troy Wright, 40, was indicted on three counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. He made his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Rebecca Rutherford after a criminal complaint was filed against him earlier this month.

“Mr. Wright demonstrated his wanton disregard for the lives of his neighbors and their children when he allegedly pushed onto the streets large numbers of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl,” said Eduardo A. Chávez, Special Agent in Charge of DEA Dallas. “DEA and its local law enforcement partners will continue to improve the safety of our neighborhoods by working together to remove dangerous illegal drugs from our streets and hold accountable those who make these drugs available.”

According to court documents, a confidential source told DEA agents that Mr. Wright, aka “Roy,” had contacted him regarding sale of the fake pills.

At the agents’ direction, the source ordered 200 pills for $8 apiece. He and Mr. Wright met outside a hardware store in Irving, where Mr. Wright allegedly handed over the pills in exchange for $1,600. (Agents then confiscated the pills from the source.)

Two weeks later, the source ordered 400 pills for $7 apiece. Agents followed Mr. Wright from his home in Fort Worth to a discount clothing store in Hurst, Texas, where Mr. Wright allegedly gave the source the pills in exchange for $2,800. (Agents again confiscated the pills from the source.)

Immediately after the transaction, the source texted Mr. Wright asking to purchase additional pills.

“Picking my kids up from school we can meet up after 4 I can be headed your way,” the defendant responded.

An indictment is merely an allegations of criminal conduct, not evidence. Like all defendants, Mr. Wright is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

If convicted, he faces 20 years on each count for a total of up to 60 years in federal prison.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Dallas Field Division conducted the investigation with the assistance of Texas Department of Public Safety. Assistant U.S. Attorney Suzanna Etessam is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today