Fort Wayne Man Demonta Huddleston Sentenced to 10 Years In Prison

(STL.News) – Demonta Huddleston, age 28, formerly of St. Joseph, Michigan was sentenced before U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady to 120 months in prison upon his guilty plea to two distribution of a controlled substance charges, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

According to documents in this case, in November 2017, the Fort Wayne Police Department began receiving anonymous tips regarding drug trafficking activity happening at a particular residence in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Demonta Huddleston as well as those specifically named in those anonymous tips were observed at that residence in January 2018.

Thereafter, on May 3, 2018, a confidential informant working with the Fort Wayne Police Department made a telephone call to Demonta Huddleston to arrange for the purchase of $600 of methamphetamine. Huddleston directed the confidential informant to nearby car wash in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Law enforcement followed the confidential informant to this location and thereafter observed a white vehicle with a Michigan license plate arrive at the car wash and park next to the confidential informant’s vehicle. Huddleston was the driver of the white SUV. The confidential informant met with Huddleston in the white SUV for approximately one minute. After meeting with Huddleston, the confidential informant turned over to law enforcement 26.9 grams of methamphetamine that he had received from Huddleston.

On July 11, 2018, the same confidential informant made a recorded telephone call to a known associate of Huddleston to arrange for the purchase of one ounce of methamphetamine and a quantity of heroin. During this recorded call, the associate instructed the confidential informant to go to a nearby store and wait and someone would be there soon with the drugs. A short time later, surveillance officers in the area of that store saw Huddleston arrive at the store and meet with the confidential informant. Huddleston gave the confidential informant one ounce of methamphetamine and a small amount of heroin. These were the same drugs and amounts negotiated earlier by the confidential informant and Huddleston’s associate.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Fort Wayne Police Department Vice & Narcotics Unit. Assistant United States Attorney Lesley J. Miller Lowery handled this prosecution.

