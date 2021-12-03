Fort Myers Beach: Mimmo Pleads Guilty To FEMA Fraud

Fort Myers Beach Man, Roberto Armando Mimmo Pleads Guilty To FEMA Fraud

Fort Myers, FL (STL.News) Roberto Armando Mimmo (60, Fort Myers Beach) has pleaded guilty to fraud in connection with a major disaster. Mimmo faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

According to the plea agreement, on September 15, 2017, Mimmo applied for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance for his residence, a houseboat, located at 18600 San Carlos Boulevard, in Fort Myers Beach. Mimmo claimed he was residing at the houseboat at the time of Hurricane Irma (a federally declared disaster), and that the houseboat had sunk as result of damage caused by the hurricane. An investigation revealed the houseboat had sunk months prior to Hurricane Irma’s landfall, in December of 2016. As a result of Mimmo’s fraudulent representation, FEMA approved and issued Mimmo more than $35,000 in home repair and rental assistance.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security – Office of Inspector General. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Trent Reichling.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today