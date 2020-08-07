Former School Teacher Christopher David Muggler Is Sentenced To Six Years For Receiving Child Pornography

(STL.News) – On Thursday, August 6, 2020, U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell sentenced a former teacher for receiving child pornography, announced Andrew Murray, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. Christopher David Muggler, 27, of Indian Trail, N.C. was sentenced to six years in prison and 10 years of supervised release. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender after he completes his prison term.

Joining U.S. Attorney Murray in making today’s announcement is John A. Strong, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Charlotte Division.

On February 28, 2020, Muggler, a former teacher at Covenant Day School in Matthews, N.C., pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography. According to filed court documents and yesterday’s sentencing hearing, FBI agents conducting an investigation into child exploitation became aware that an individual with the username “Muggadelphia12” was receiving child pornography via Dropbox links, specifically videos that depicted young male victims being sexually abused. Law enforcement linked the username “Muggadelphia12” to Muggler. On March 26, 2019, FBI agents executed a warrant at Muggler’s residence and seized Muggler’s two cell phones. At sentencing, Muggler was found to possess 110 images and 34 videos of child pornography.

Mugger is in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

The case was investigated by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alfredo De La Rosa, of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte, prosecuted the case.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE