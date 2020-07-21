Former Jackson Police Officer Mark Coleman Charged with Enticement of a Minor and Obstruction of an Investigation

(STL.News) – Mark Coleman, 57, a former Jackson Police Officer, was indicted by a Federal Grand Jury on July 14, 2020, and charged with one count of enticement of a minor and one count of destroying, concealing and impeding the investigation, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Special Agent in Charge Michelle Sutphin with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi.

Coleman will appear for arraignment before United States Magistrate Judge Keith Ball on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 2:30 p.m.

According to Count 1 of the indictment, Coleman is alleged to have used a cellular telephone to attempt to persuade, induce, entice or coerce a minor under the age of 18 to engage in sexual activity in violation of Mississippi’s sexual battery statute. According to Count 2 of the indictment, Coleman is alleged to have deleted text messages and images of a minor female from his cellphone and disconnected service to a cellphone he had purchased for the minor female victim, in an attempt to impede, obstruct or influence the investigation.

If convicted, Coleman faces a maximum penalty of life in prison for enticement of a minor and a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for destroying, concealing and impeding the investigation.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Glenda Haynes.

The public is reminded that an indictment is merely a charge and should not be considered as evidence of guilt. Every defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE