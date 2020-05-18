Former Etters Man Brandon Black Sentenced To Seven Years’ Imprisonment For Robbing Camp Hill Bank With A Knife

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Brandon Black, age 35, formerly of Etters, Pennsylvania, was sentenced today by United States District Court Judge Sylvia H. Rambo to 84 months’ imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release for committing armed bank robbery.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, Black previously pleaded guilty to robbing the S&T Bank in Camp Hill on August 31, 2018. Black used a knife during the robbery and took approximately $2,823.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Camp Hill Borough Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carlo D. Marchioli prosecuted the case.

This case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

