WASHINGTON, D.C. – November 16, 2026 (STL.News) Stuart Bernsen, a chiropractor and former healthcare executive who helped build a large network of chiropractic clinics, has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for filing a false tax return tied to an illegal tax shelter used to conceal more than $4.1 million in income.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the sentence Monday, November 16, after Bernsen pleaded guilty earlier this year.

Bernsen, a chiropractor residing in Puerto Rico and formerly of Westmont, Illinois, was also sentenced to one year of supervised release and ordered to pay $1,295,663 in restitution and $429,026 in interest.

The combined restitution and interest total $1,724,689.

According to federal prosecutors, Bernsen used abusive trusts and a fraudulent charitable foundation to conceal taxable income between 2019 and 2021, resulting in a federal tax loss of more than $1.2 million.

The arrangement was designed to make it appear that Bernsen had permanently transferred ownership and control of business interests into trusts or a foundation.

However, federal authorities said he continued to control those assets and benefit from the income they generated.

The government reported that Bernsen used money diverted through the arrangement for personal expenditures, including college tuition for his children, real estate, a boat, a diamond valued at more than $60,000, and a luxury villa rental in St. Barth’s.

The case involves a former executive whose early career included rapid business expansion, entrepreneurial recognition, and leadership roles at Chiro One Wellness Centers and Medulla LLC.

Historical business reporting establishes those professional connections. However, the Justice Department did not identify either company as a criminal defendant in its sentencing announcement.

From Chiropractic Entrepreneur to Federal Defendant

Bernsen’s professional history provides context for the federal tax prosecution.

Years before his guilty plea, the chiropractic industry recognized him for helping build and expand Chiro One Wellness Centers.

Historical reporting identifies Bernsen as the company’s founder and chief executive officer.

According to a July 1, 2012, profile published by Smart Business Network, Bernsen had helped expand Chiro One into an organization operating 72 clinics with approximately 600 professionals.

The publication reported that the company had grown by nearly 600% over the preceding five years.

The profile described a business model that combined local clinical operations with centralized administrative and operational support.

Under that model, individual chiropractic clinic directors could become equity partners in their respective locations.

The organization supported business functions so clinical professionals could focus on patient care.

The model helped the company expand beyond a traditional single-office chiropractic practice.

A separate July 2011 Smart Business Network profile described Chiro One as operating 60 clinics across Illinois, Kentucky, and Texas.

That report also stated that the organization had experienced gross revenue growth exceeding 1,000% between 2005 and fiscal 2010.

The figures reflect historical business reporting and do not establish the company’s operating size or financial condition in 2026.

Nevertheless, they demonstrate the scale of Bernsen’s earlier business activities.

Bernsen’s Early Business Development

Historical reporting traces Bernsen’s chiropractic career to the development of individual practices that eventually became part of a larger organization.

A March 29, 2011, Daily Herald article reported that Bernsen founded Lifeline Chiropractic Wellness Center in Evanston, Illinois.

In 2004, he founded LifeWorks Health Centers, which expanded to seven clinics.

The Daily Herald reported that Bernsen later joined forces with Chiropractic One in spring 2006.

That combination helped create Chiro One Wellness Centers.

The resulting organization expanded through business development and a model that supported independently operated clinics with shared administrative resources.

By 2011, the network had grown to approximately 60 centers.

The same Daily Herald article reported that Bernsen had been inducted into the Chicago Area Entrepreneurship Hall of Fame.

The recognition was associated with his business development and contributions to the Chicago-area entrepreneurial community.

The report also identified Chiro One as a company that had appeared on Crain’s Chicago Business’s list of rapidly growing businesses.

These earlier accomplishments form part of Bernsen’s documented professional history.

They are separate from the criminal conduct that federal prosecutors later identified.

Entrepreneurial Recognition in 2013

Bernsen received additional recognition in 2013.

Chiropractic Economics reported on July 11, 2013, that Ernst & Young had named him Midwest Entrepreneur of the Year in the healthcare category.

The award recognized his leadership and the expansion of Chiro One Wellness Centers.

According to that report, the company grew from seven clinics in 2007 to 78 clinics in 2013.

The publication identified Bernsen as Chiro One’s founder and CEO.

It also reported that the organization had appeared multiple times on Crain’s Chicago Business’s Fast Fifty list.

The recognition was notable within the chiropractic industry because the award highlighted a business model designed to expand healthcare services through a network of practices.

Bernsen’s entrepreneurial achievements attracted attention well before the federal tax investigation became public.

However, business recognition does not establish whether an executive’s personal financial arrangements comply with federal tax law.

The subsequent prosecution concerned Bernsen’s use of an illegal tax shelter and the filing of a false federal income tax return.

Historical Connection to Medulla LLC

Another documented part of Bernsen’s business career involved Medulla LLC.

On July 23, 2014, Chiropractic Economics published an announcement concerning a partnership between Chiro One Wellness Centers and Medulla.

The announcement stated that the partnership began July 18, 2014.

Under the arrangement, Medulla was to provide management and administrative services for Chiro One offices in the Chicago metropolitan area.

Those services included real estate management, supplies, marketing, and office administrative support.

The announcement identified Bernsen as Medulla’s CEO.

It also reported that 41 Chiro One Wellness Centers operated in the Chicagoland area at the time.

The offices were described as independently owned.

Medulla’s role was to provide administrative and management services supporting those practices.

The arrangement reflected the broader business strategy of separating clinical operations from centralized administrative functions.

Historical reporting therefore establishes Bernsen’s leadership connections to both Chiro One Wellness Centers and Medulla LLC.

However, an important distinction must be maintained.

The Justice Department’s November 2026 sentencing announcement did not name the company associated with the criminal tax arrangement.

It described Bernsen as the former CEO and co-founder of a company managing more than 100 chiropractic clinics across the United States.

Although historical records establish his connections to Chiro One and Medulla, those records do not independently establish which business entities were involved in every transaction underlying the criminal case.

The Justice Department did not identify either company as a criminal defendant in its sentencing announcement.

How the Illegal Tax Shelter Operated

The criminal case centered on a financial arrangement involving abusive trusts and a fraudulent charitable foundation.

According to the Justice Department, Bernsen paid about $25,000 to set up the arrangement.

The tax shelter was designed to make it appear that he had permanently transferred ownership interests and control of various business entities, including his chiropractic business, to trusts or a charitable foundation.

In reality, prosecutors said Bernsen maintained control over the assets.

He also continued benefiting from the income they generated.

That distinction became central to the government’s case.

The purported transfers created the appearance that income-producing assets belonged to separate legal entities.

However, the government determined that Bernsen continued to exercise control over those assets and receive the economic benefits associated with them.

Federal prosecutors said the arrangement allowed him to conceal taxable income while using money diverted through the trusts for personal expenses.

Between 2019 and 2021, Bernsen concealed more than $4.1 million in income.

The resulting federal tax loss exceeded $1.2 million.

The Justice Department also reported that Bernsen purchased the arrangement despite warnings from a tax professional and IRS guidance indicating that it was improper.

That information is significant because Bernsen ultimately pleaded guilty to willfully filing a false tax return.

Personal Spending Through Trusts and a Foundation

Federal prosecutors identified several personal expenditures associated with the illegal tax shelter.

The November sentencing announcement listed college tuition for Bernsen’s children, a diamond valued at more than $60,000, a boat, and real estate.

The earlier June guilty-plea announcement also described personal residences, credit card bills, luxury travel, and a boat.

One notable expenditure involved a luxury villa rental in St. Barth’s.

According to the Justice Department, Bernsen used money from the purported charitable foundation to rent the property for himself and his family.

The government said he falsely characterized personal expenditures as deductible trust administration expenses.

The June announcement also reported that Bernsen filed false tax returns for the trusts.

Those filings improperly claimed that personal purchases were deductible trust administration expenses.

The distinction between legitimate trust administration and personal spending is important.

Trusts may incur lawful administrative expenses related to managing assets and carrying out their purposes.

However, ordinary personal expenditures do not automatically become deductible because payments are made through a trust.

Similarly, charitable organizations must comply with federal requirements governing how they use their funds.

The government described Bernsen’s purported charitable foundation as fraudulent and identified it as part of the broader illegal arrangement.

More Than $4.1 Million in Income Concealed

The financial figures in the case describe different aspects of the conduct and resulting sentence.

The Justice Department reported that Bernsen concealed more than $4.1 million in income from 2019 through 2021.

That amount represents income hidden through the tax shelter.

The government calculated the resulting federal tax loss at more than $1.2 million.

Following his guilty plea, Bernsen was ordered to pay $1,295,663 in restitution and $429,026 in interest.

The combined financial obligation totals $1,724,689.

The distinction between concealed income and tax loss is important.

Concealed income represents money that was not properly reported.

Tax loss represents the federal revenue lost because of the conduct.

Restitution and interest are financial obligations imposed by the court.

The Justice Department also reported that Bernsen paid approximately $25,000 to establish the tax shelter.

Combined restitution and interest total approximately 69 times that initial payment.

That comparison does not represent Bernsen’s total financial loss or the amount he benefited from the arrangement.

It illustrates the difference between the reported cost of establishing the shelter and the financial obligations imposed at sentencing.

The court also sentenced Bernsen to 15 months in federal prison and one year of supervised release.

Bernsen Pleaded Guilty in June 2026

The Justice Department publicly announced Bernsen’s guilty plea on June 5, 2026.

According to that announcement, he pleaded guilty to one count of willfully filing a false tax return.

The department reported that the offense carried a maximum possible sentence of three years in prison.

The June announcement described a scheme involving trusts and a fraudulent charitable foundation.

It explained that Bernsen purportedly transferred ownership interests in business entities while continuing to control those assets and benefit from their income.

The government also described using trust funds for personal expenditures and filing false tax returns for the trusts.

At the time of the guilty-plea announcement, sentencing was scheduled for October 2, 2026.

However, the subsequent November 16 announcement stated that Bernsen had been sentenced during the preceding week.

The department did not explain the apparent change in the sentencing schedule in those announcements.

The November release also did not identify the exact sentencing date.

Accordingly, the confirmed information is that Bernsen was sentenced during the week preceding November 16.

The 15-month prison sentence was below the three-year statutory maximum identified in the June announcement.

Why DOJ Reports Different Clinic Counts

A comparison of the Justice Department’s June and November announcements reveals a difference in how Bernsen’s former business network is described.

The June 5 announcement described a company managing more than 50 chiropractic clinics across the Midwest.

The November 16 announcement described a company managing more than 100 chiropractic clinics across the United States.

The department did not explain the difference.

The two descriptions could reflect different geographic scopes or other distinctions in the information presented.

However, the announcements do not establish that the company’s network doubled in size between June and November.

Historical business reporting provides additional context.

Smart Business Network reported that Chiro One operated 72 clinics in 2012.

Chiropractic Economics reported 78 clinics in 2013.

Those historical figures confirm that Bernsen was associated with a substantial chiropractic network years before the criminal prosecution.

They do not independently establish the precise size of the unnamed company described in the Justice Department’s 2026 announcements.

IRS Criminal Investigation Investigated the Case

The investigation was conducted by IRS Criminal Investigation, the federal law enforcement division responsible for investigating potential criminal violations of federal tax laws and certain related financial crimes.

Criminal tax investigations differ from routine civil tax examinations.

They focus on conduct that may warrant prosecution, including willfully filing false returns and deliberately concealing taxable income.

Investigators may examine financial records, business transactions, tax returns, trust documents, and other evidence to determine whether reported income and deductions accurately reflect underlying financial activity.

In cases involving multiple trusts or business entities, the actual movement of funds and control of assets can be particularly important.

The Justice Department’s description of Bernsen’s conduct focused on those issues.

According to prosecutors, the trusts and purported charitable foundation created the appearance of transferred ownership while Bernsen continued to control assets and use income for personal purposes.

Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald of the Justice Department’s National Fraud Enforcement Division and U.S. Attorney Andrew S. Boutros for the Northern District of Illinois announced the sentencing.

Assistant Deputy Chief Boris Bourget of the division’s Tax Section prosecuted the case.

The earlier June announcement also identified Mahana K. Weidler as a trial attorney involved in the prosecution.

Legitimate Tax Planning Versus Criminal Tax Conduct

The Bernsen case illustrates the distinction between lawful tax planning and criminal tax violations.

Businesses and individuals may use legitimate deductions, credits, trusts, charitable contributions, and other financial arrangements to reduce their tax obligations.

The federal tax code permits taxpayers to structure their financial affairs in ways that produce lawful tax advantages.

However, those arrangements must comply with applicable law and accurately reflect the underlying transactions.

The existence of a trust does not automatically eliminate income tax obligations.

Similarly, a charitable foundation cannot be used as an unrestricted personal spending account while claiming the tax benefits associated with legitimate charitable activities.

Key questions include who controls the assets, who receives the income, and whether claimed deductions meet federal requirements.

An arrangement may be challenged when legal documents suggest ownership has changed, but the original owner continues to control and benefit from the assets.

The situation becomes more serious when taxable income is intentionally concealed, or personal expenditures are falsely claimed as deductions.

In Bernsen’s case, prosecutors said the arrangement concealed millions of dollars in income while allowing him to keep spending the money.

The government also reported that he received warnings indicating the tax shelter was improper.

His guilty plea established criminal responsibility for willfully filing a false tax return.

What the Case Means for Business Owners

The prosecution carries broader implications for business owners, executives, and professionals considering complex tax-reduction strategies.

As businesses expand, owners may establish holding companies, partnerships, trusts, and other entities for legitimate operational, investment, estate-planning, or liability-management purposes.

Those structures can be lawful and commercially useful.

However, complexity does not eliminate the obligation to report income accurately.

A proposed tax strategy deserves careful examination when it promises substantial savings while allowing the taxpayer to retain unrestricted control over assets and income.

Potential warning signs include claims that ordinary personal living expenses become deductible when paid through trusts or that transferring assets into an entity automatically eliminates taxation without changing who controls and benefits from them.

Independent professional review can help identify arrangements that do not comply with federal requirements.

The Justice Department specifically reported that Bernsen purchased the illegal shelter despite warnings from a tax professional and IRS guidance.

The case therefore involved more than a disagreement over interpreting a complicated tax provision.

Bernsen pleaded guilty to willfully filing a false tax return, and the government reported that the arrangement concealed more than $4.1 million in income.

A Business Career Followed by Federal Sentencing

Bernsen’s documented professional history makes the case notable beyond the financial amounts involved.

Historical reporting describes an executive who helped expand a chiropractic organization from a relatively small group of practices into a substantial network.

He received recognition for entrepreneurial growth and helped develop a healthcare management structure supporting independently operated clinics.

Those accomplishments were documented years before the conduct identified in the federal tax prosecution.

The subsequent criminal case concerned Bernsen’s individual actions involving an illegal tax shelter.

The Justice Department did not identify Chiro One Wellness Centers or Medulla LLC as criminal defendants in its November sentencing announcement.

Nor did the department announce findings that employees, patients, or other professionals associated with those organizations participated in the scheme.

That distinction matters because an individual’s criminal conviction does not automatically establish wrongdoing by every organization or person historically associated with that individual.

The confirmed criminal conduct involved Bernsen’s false tax filing and the abusive financial arrangement federal prosecutors described.

Federal Prison and More Than $1.7 Million in Financial Obligations

The November 2026 sentencing establishes the penalties imposed for Bernsen’s federal tax offense.

He was sentenced to 15 months in prison, followed by one year of supervised release.

He was also ordered to pay $1,295,663 in restitution and $429,026 in interest.

Together, those amounts exceed $1.7 million.

The Justice Department reported that the underlying arrangement concealed more than $4.1 million in income between 2019 and 2021 and caused a federal tax loss of more than $1.2 million.

The case demonstrates how the misuse of trusts and purported charitable organizations can lead to criminal consequences when those structures are used to conceal taxable income and improperly deduct personal expenses.

It also illustrates the importance of the actual economic substance of financial transactions.

For business owners and executives, the case underscores the need to ensure that tax strategies reflect genuine transactions and comply with federal law.

For Bernsen, the consequences now include a federal prison sentence and substantial financial obligations.

The Justice Department’s announcements establish the guilty plea and sentence, but they do not establish that every possible post-sentencing proceeding or financial obligation has been completed.

The confirmed outcome is a 15-month federal prison sentence, one year of supervised release, and court-ordered restitution and interest arising from Bernsen’s use of an illegal tax shelter.

Sources: U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Public Affairs, November 16, 2026, Chiropractor and Former CEO Sentenced for Using Abusive Tax Shelter; June 5, 2026, Chiropractor and Former CEO Pleads Guilty to Filing False Tax Returns; Smart Business Network, July 1, 2011, and July 1, 2012; Daily Herald, March 29, 2011; Chiropractic Economics, July 11, 2013, and July 23, 2014.

Editorial clarification: Historical reporting establishes Bernsen’s association with Chiro One Wellness Centers and Medulla LLC. The Justice Department’s November 16 sentencing announcement did not identify either company as a criminal defendant. No criminal responsibility is attributed to either company or to individuals not identified in the federal prosecution.