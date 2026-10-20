Illinois Lab Owner Charged in $66M COVID Fraud

CHICAGO, IL – October 20, 2026 (STL.News) Federal prosecutors have charged an Illinois laboratory executive with orchestrating an alleged $66.2 million COVID-19 testing fraud scheme involving hundreds of thousands of laboratory tests that investigators say were never performed.

Rajesh “Raj” Patel, 52, of Schaumburg, Illinois, was charged with five counts of wire fraud after a federal grand jury in the Northern District of Illinois returned an indictment on Monday, October 19.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Patel allegedly generated fraudulent negative COVID-19 test results for at least 380,000 tests and used those records to obtain millions of dollars from a federal program established to provide testing for uninsured Americans during the pandemic.

Federal authorities allege that Patel’s laboratory submitted approximately $66.2 million in fraudulent reimbursement claims and received approximately $44.1 million in government payments. Prosecutors say Patel personally obtained approximately $28 million from the scheme.

The indictment marks another major federal prosecution alleging that individuals and businesses exploited emergency health care programs established during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal Prosecutors Describe Alleged Testing Scheme

According to the Justice Department, Patel co-owned and served as chief operating officer of a clinical laboratory in Hillside, Illinois, a western suburb of Chicago.

The laboratory processed polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests during the pandemic.

PCR testing became an important diagnostic tool because it detects genetic material from the virus that causes COVID-19.

Laboratories performing these tests processed patient specimens, produced accurate results, and maintained documentation supporting reimbursement claims.

Federal prosecutors allege that Patel manipulated this process by generating laboratory results for tests that were never conducted.

The alleged misconduct occurred between May 2021 and April 2022, when public demand for COVID-19 testing remained substantial.

Investigators say the scheme involved patient information, purported laboratory specimens, and reimbursement claims submitted to the federal government.

Rather than conducting the tests tied to those claims, prosecutors allege Patel fabricated negative results and used them to support billing.

The government contends that the activity resulted in tens of millions of dollars in improper federal payments.

Relationship With Medical Staffing Company

An important element of the federal case involves the laboratory’s relationship with Meridian Medical Staffing Inc.

According to the Justice Department, Patel’s laboratory entered into an agreement with Meridian around March 2021.

Under the arrangement, Meridian collected COVID-19 testing specimens and provided the laboratory with specimens and identifying information associated with purported patients.

The laboratory paid Meridian tens of millions of dollars for those services.

However, prosecutors allege that many individuals identified in the testing records either did not exist or never provided specimens to Meridian.

Those allegations are central to the government’s contention that the laboratory submitted claims for medical services that were not performed.

The relationship also illustrates how multiple businesses could participate in the collection, processing, and billing stages of federally reimbursed COVID-19 testing.

The Justice Department’s announcement does not establish that every test associated with the laboratory or Meridian was fraudulent.

It specifically identifies the alleged fabrication of at least 380,000 test results.

The announcement also does not establish criminal liability for every individual or business associated with the laboratory’s operations.

Hundreds of Thousands of Negative Results Allegedly Fabricated

Federal prosecutors allege that Patel created false negative results for at least 380,000 PCR tests.

The results allegedly were generated without the laboratory performing the underlying testing.

A negative PCR result ordinarily indicates that the virus was not detected in the specimen analyzed.

However, if no specimen was tested, the result would have no legitimate laboratory basis.

That distinction matters because COVID-19 testing records informed medical decisions, workplace policies, travel requirements, and personal health precautions during the pandemic.

The alleged fabrication of negative results therefore raises questions extending beyond financial reimbursement.

Nevertheless, the federal announcement does not establish that particular patients relied on fabricated results or suffered medical harm.

The criminal charges announced Tuesday focus on the alleged fraudulent billing scheme.

How the Federal Government Was Billed

The alleged fraud targeted the Health Resources and Services Administration’s COVID-19 Uninsured Program.

The federally funded initiative reimbursed eligible health care providers for COVID-19 testing and certain related services furnished to individuals without health insurance.

The program was designed to reduce financial barriers to testing during a national public health emergency.

Providers submitted reimbursement claims for eligible services, allowing uninsured patients to get tested without paying the full cost.

Prosecutors say Patel’s laboratory used fabricated testing records to submit about $66.2 million in fraudulent claims.

Federal authorities say the program paid about $44.1 million tied to those claims.

The difference between the billed amount and the amount paid is significant.

The $66.2 million figure represents the alleged fraudulent claims submitted, while the $44.1 million represents payments the government says were actually issued.

Prosecutors further allege that Patel personally obtained approximately $28 million in proceeds.

These figures describe different aspects of the alleged scheme and should not be added together as though they represent separate losses.

The case highlights the financial exposure federal emergency programs face when reimbursement systems depend on accurate records from participating providers.

Justice Department Emphasizes Taxpayer Losses

Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald of the Justice Department’s Fraud Division characterized the allegations as exploiting a national emergency.

Federal officials emphasized that programs intended to protect public health were financed with taxpayer resources.

FBI Chicago Special Agent in Charge Ryan Whalen also identified financial fraud involving federal assistance as an enforcement priority.

The FBI says organizations entrusted with government health care funding must accurately document the services for which they seek payment.

Thomas Ethridge, special agent in charge of the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, said the alleged scheme targeted a program intended to provide uninsured individuals with access to necessary testing.

The statements reflect the government’s broader concern that fraudulent billing can undermine the integrity of public assistance programs.

Five Federal Wire Fraud Charges

Patel faces five wire fraud counts.

Wire fraud is a federal criminal offense generally involving a scheme to defraud and the use of interstate electronic communications to advance that scheme.

Federal prosecutors frequently use the statute in cases involving allegedly fraudulent electronic billing, financial transactions, and other communications.

If convicted, Patel faces a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison on each count.

That maximum does not mean he would automatically receive a 20-year sentence, or that sentences on multiple counts would necessarily be imposed consecutively.

Any eventual sentence would depend on the court’s findings, applicable federal sentencing rules, and other legally relevant considerations.

The government must prove the elements of the charged offenses beyond a reasonable doubt.

An indictment is a formal accusation, not a finding of guilt.

Investigation Involves FBI and Federal Health Officials

The FBI’s Chicago Field Office and the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General investigated the case.

Trial Attorney Claire Sobczak Pacelli of the Justice Department’s Health Care Fraud Section is prosecuting it.

The investigation reflects cooperation between federal criminal investigators and officials responsible for identifying fraud affecting government health care programs.

HHS-OIG investigates allegations involving improper payments, false claims, financial misconduct, and other abuses affecting programs administered by the department.

The FBI also investigates complex financial crimes involving federal funds and interstate transactions.

Together, these agencies have participated in numerous investigations involving pandemic-related assistance and health care reimbursement programs.

Broader COVID-19 Fraud Investigations

The Illinois indictment comes amid years of federal investigations into alleged misuse of pandemic relief and health care funding.

Congress and federal agencies established emergency programs to respond to COVID-19’s economic and medical consequences.

Those initiatives distributed substantial resources through unemployment assistance, business relief, health care reimbursements, and other programs.

Federal investigators and oversight agencies say the extraordinary speed and scale of emergency spending created opportunities for fraud.

The Justice Department’s COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force has documented cases involving false medical claims, fabricated patient information, improper laboratory billing and other alleged misconduct.

In its 2024 report, the task force described HHS-OIG investigations that resulted in 290 indictments, 135 criminal convictions, and $477 million in monetary recoveries.

The figures covered multiple investigations and were not specific to Patel’s case.

The department’s 2025 enforcement report, published in October 2026, also described prosecutions involving laboratories and medical businesses accused of submitting claims for COVID-19 testing services that patients never received.

Some cases involved alleged misuse of patient identities or billing for tests without corresponding specimens.

Others concerned unnecessary laboratory services or reimbursement claims unsupported by legitimate medical activity.

These enforcement actions demonstrate why federal investigators continue examining pandemic-era transactions years after the underlying programs began.

Federal Health Care Fraud Enforcement Continues

The Justice Department reports that its Health Care Fraud Strike Force Program has charged more than 6,200 defendants since 2007.

Collectively, those defendants allegedly billed federal health care programs and private insurers more than $45 billion.

Those figures cover the strike force program’s broader history, not solely COVID-19 fraud.

The program currently operates through nine strike forces across federal judicial districts.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and HHS-OIG also help identify questionable billing and hold providers accountable.

For federal investigators, the Illinois allegations underscore the ongoing importance of reviewing laboratory records, reimbursement data, and financial transactions tied to emergency programs.

The case also demonstrates the difference between detecting suspicious claims and proving criminal wrongdoing in court.

Prosecutors must present sufficient evidence for each charge, while defendants retain the right to challenge the government’s allegations.

What Happens Next?

The federal prosecution will proceed through the judicial process in the Northern District of Illinois.

Potential proceedings include an initial appearance, arraignment, pretrial motions and, unless the matter is otherwise resolved, a criminal trial.

The Justice Department’s October 20 announcement did not specify a trial date or report a conviction.

Additional court filings may provide more details about the alleged transactions, the laboratory’s operations, and the financial proceeds investigators identified.

For now, the central allegation is that an Illinois laboratory executive used fabricated COVID-19 testing results to obtain millions of dollars from a federal program intended to serve uninsured patients.

The government alleges approximately $66.2 million in fraudulent billing, $44.1 million in payments, and $28 million in proceeds Patel personally obtained.

The federal judicial process will determine whether prosecutors can prove those allegations.

Rajesh “Raj” Patel is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

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