FILE PHOTO: China's President Jiang Zemin gestures during his press conference in Beijing, China, September 2, 1994.

BEIJING (Reuters) – Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin died on Wednesday at the age of 96, Chinese state media reported. Jiang died from leukemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai at 12:13 p.m., the official Xinhua news agency said.