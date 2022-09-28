Finance

'Food as medicine': White House pilot program would bring medically tailored meals under Medicare

September 28, 2022
Hattie Francis

MILTON, Mass. — Standing in the doorway of his new home, Bouba Diemé, sturdy and 6 feet 8 inches tall, doesn’t look medically fragile. 

But the program manager and father of three has been waiting six years to reach the top of the local heart transplant list.

And when he finally gets there — which could happen at any time — his body has to be ready for the surgery. 

That’s why once a week for the last four years, the driver of a refrigerated van has dropped off five days’ worth of “medically tailored meals” at his house. 

Diemé is one of about 2,000 people across Massachusetts and parts of Rhode Island who receives a weekly meal delivery catered to his taste and medical requirements. Many recipients are elderly, coping with multiple illnesses, and unable to shop or cook on their own. Others are children fighting cancer whose parents don’t have time or resources to make sure every calorie will support their fragile health.