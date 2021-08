Florida: Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Sites in Alachua & St. Lucie

FORT PIERCE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced that tomorrow, August 24th, new monoclonal antibody treatment sites will open in Alachua and St. Lucie counties. Each treatment site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 7 days a week and have the capacity to serve more than 300 patients per day.

The monoclonal antibody treatment sites opening tomorrow, August 24, 2021, are located at:

Fellowship Church

16916 Northwest U.S. Highway 441

High Springs, Florida 32643

Hours: Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.

Havert L. Fenn Center

Virginia Avenue

Fort Pierce, Florida 34982

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.

Previously opened sites are located at:

Bay County

Bay County Fairgrounds

2230 East 15th Street

Panama City, Florida 32405

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.

Brevard County

Kiwanis Island Park

951 Kiwanis Island Park Road

Merritt Island, Florida 32952

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Broward County

C.B. Smith Park

900 North Flamingo Road

Pembroke Pines, Florida 33028

Hours: 7 days a week; 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Duval County

Jacksonville Public Library

304 North Main Street

Jacksonville, Florida 32202

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.

Hillsborough County

Kings Forest Park

8008 East Chelsea Street

Tampa, Florida 33610

Hours: Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Lee County

Old Bonita Springs Library

26876 Pine Avenue

Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Manatee County

Manatee Memorial Hospital Complex

206 2nd Street East

Bradenton, Florida 34208

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Miami-Dade County

Tropical Park

7900 Southwest 40 Street

Miami, Florida 33155

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Okaloosa County

Northwest Florida Fairgrounds

1958 Lewis Turner Boulevard

Fort Walton Beach, Florida 32547

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.

Orange County

Camping World Stadium

1 Citrus Bowl Place

Orlando, Florida 32805

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Palm Beach County

West Gate Park

3691 Oswego Avenue

West Palm Beach, Florida 33409

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Pasco County

Fasano Center

11611 Denton Avenue

Hudson, Florida 34667

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.

Polk County

Church at the Mall

1010 East Memorial Boulevard

Lakeland, Florida 33801

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Volusia County

Ormond Beach Senior Center

351 Andrews Street

Ormond Beach, Florida 32174

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.