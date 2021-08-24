Florida: Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Site in Charlotte County

ENGLEWOOD, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced that tomorrow, August 24th, a new monoclonal antibody treatment site will open in Charlotte County. Earlier today, the Governor announced that sites in Alachua County and St. Lucie County will also open tomorrow. Each treatment site will be open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and have the capacity to serve more than 300 patients per day.

The monoclonal antibody treatment sites opening tomorrow, August 24th, are located at:

Fellowship Church

16916 Northwest U.S. Highway 441

High Springs, Florida 32643

Hours: Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Englewood Charlotte Public Library

3460 North Access Road

Englewood, Florida 34224

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Havert L. Fenn Center

Virginia Avenue

Fort Pierce, Florida 34982

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Previously opened sites are located at:

Bay County

Bay County Fairgrounds

2230 East 15th Street

Panama City, Florida 32405

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Brevard County

Kiwanis Island Park

951 Kiwanis Island Park Road

Merritt Island, Florida 32952

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Broward County

C.B. Smith Park

900 North Flamingo Road

Pembroke Pines, Florida 33028

Hours: 7 days a week; 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Duval County

Jacksonville Public Library

304 North Main Street

Jacksonville, Florida 32202

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Hillsborough County

Kings Forest Park

8008 East Chelsea Street

Tampa, Florida 33610

Hours: Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Lee County

Old Bonita Springs Library

26876 Pine Avenue

Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Manatee County

Manatee Memorial Hospital Complex

206 2nd Street East

Bradenton, Florida 34208

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Miami-Dade County

Tropical Park

7900 Southwest 40 Street

Miami, Florida 33155

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Okaloosa County

Northwest Florida Fairgrounds

1958 Lewis Turner Boulevard

Fort Walton Beach, Florida 32547

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Orange County

Camping World Stadium

1 Citrus Bowl Place

Orlando, Florida 32805

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Palm Beach County

West Gate Park

3691 Oswego Avenue

West Palm Beach, Florida 33409

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Pasco County

Fasano Center

11611 Denton Avenue

Hudson, Florida 34667

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Polk County

Church at the Mall

1010 East Memorial Boulevard

Lakeland, Florida 33801

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Volusia County

Ormond Beach Senior Center

351 Andrews Street

Ormond Beach, Florida 32174

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

To find locations to receive monoclonal antibody treatments around the entire state, please visit floridahealthcovid19.gov.

Monoclonal antibody treatments can be prescribed by health care providers to individuals 12 years of age and older who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are at high risk for severe illness and hospitalization. However, at Governor DeSantis’ direction, there is currently a standing order in Florida signed by the State Surgeon General that allows patients to receive this treatment without a prescription or referral if administered by an eligible health care provider. Such referrals are not required at any of the State of Florida monoclonal antibody treatment sites and treatments are available at no cost to patients.

The antibodies help the immune system recognize and respond effectively to the virus. According to the treatment guidelines, they should be administered as soon as possible after diagnosis. By providing access to these treatments at these new sites, Governor DeSantis is alleviating demand on hospital resources and further making sure that Floridians have access to all potential treatments that can help them recover from COVID-19.

Governor DeSantis and the Florida Department of Health continue to encourage Floridians to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Find out where the vaccine is offered HERE.