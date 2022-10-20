Florida man sentenced for sex offender charge

CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Jason Lewis Bell, of Keystone Heights, Florida, was sentenced today to 37 months of incarceration for a failure to register charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Bell, 35, pleaded guilty in June 2022 to one count of “Failure to Update Sex Offender Registration.” Bell, a person required to register as a sex offender, admitted to not updating his registration when he lived in Marion County from November 2020 to February 2021.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Wagner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The U.S. Marshals Service investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.