Florida Man Daniel McMahon Pleads Guilty to Racially-Motivated Interference with Election in Charlottesville, Virginia and Cyberstalking in Florida

(STL.News) – Daniel McMahon, 31, pleaded guilty today in federal court in the Western District of Virginia to one count of threatening an African-American Charlottesville City Council candidate identified by the initials D.G. because of his race and because he was running for office, and to one count of cyberstalking a separate victim through Facebook messenger.

“Racially motivated threats of violence have no place in our society and will not be tolerated by the Department of Justice,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband for the Civil Rights Division. “The defendant in this case violated the civil rights of his victims through intimidation and we are grateful for all the work and collaboration our partners have done on this case.”

“Although the First Amendment protects, without qualification, an individual’s right to hold and express abhorrent political views, it does not license threats of violence,” said U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen for the Western District of Virginia. “The Department of Justice is committed to investigating and prosecuting those who weaponize social media to harm others.”

“Peaceable protest is a core American value protected by law,” said U.S. Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez for the Middle District of Florida. “This defendant violated the law by threatening violence against an African-American individual who planned to announce his candidacy for City Council and an autistic child merely because the child’s mother opposes his extreme racially motivated views. This collaborative prosecution demonstrates that the Department of Justice as a whole will not tolerate these types of threats and intimidation.”

“This investigation underscores the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Forces and the US Attorney’s Offices continued commitment to aggressively investigate and prosecute individuals engaging in racially-motivated threats and violent extremist activities. It also exemplifies the seamless information sharing between FBI Divisions in eliminating potential threats to our communities,” said Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Tampa Division Michael F. McPherson.

“Protecting the civil rights of all Americans is a high priority for the FBI and is a mission to which we are fully committed. In this case, the defendant used racially-motivated threats of violence to disrupt an election,” said David W. Archey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division. “In addition, he used a social media account to stalk and terrorize another victim and a minor child. We will continue to prioritize and aggressively investigate violations of these kinds. We are grateful for the partnership and efforts of FBI Tampa Division, the United States Attorney Offices in Virginia and Florida, and the Department of Justice, and for their assistance on this case.”

At the plea hearing, the defendant admitted that he uses the online pseudonyms “Jack Corbin,” “Pale Horse,” “Restore Silent Sam,” and “Dakota Stone,” to promote white supremacy and white nationalist ideology, and to express support for racially-motivated violence. The defendant admitted that in January 2019, upon learning that D.G., an African-American resident of Charlottesville, Virginia, planned to announce his candidacy for City Council, the defendant used his Jack Corbin account on the social media platform Gab to threaten violence against D.G. because of D.G.’s race and because D.G. was running for office. The defendant admitted that his posts used racial slurs and invoked long-standing racial stereotypes, and that he intended for D.G. to understand his posts as threats to his safety.

In addition to this, the defendant also admitted to cyberstalking Victim 2 using his “Restore Silent Sam” Facebook account. In connection with this charge, the defendant admitted that he used Facebook to send Victim 2 numerous intimidating and threatening messages that placed Victim 2 in reasonable fear of harm to Victim 2’s minor child. The defendant acknowledged that Victim 2 has been active in countering white nationalist rallies in her community. The defendant admitted that, because of Victim 2’s activism, he began an online campaign to intimidate her and to extort information from her about her fellow activists. This included sending Victim 2 numerous messages over the course of twelve days in which he threatened to sexually assault Victim 2’s minor daughter, who has autism. The defendant admitted that, at around the same time that he sent these messages, he also used the internet to conduct searches relating to sexual contact with girls who have autism. The defendant admitted that his messages reasonably caused Victim 2 serious emotional distress and fear for Victim 2’s child’s safety.

